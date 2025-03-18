DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Chief Justice administers oath of office to three judges

J&K Chief Justice administers oath of office to three judges

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Additional Judges, as Judges of the High Court of...
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
J&K and Ladakh HC Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan administers the oath of office to Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani as Judges of the High Court.
Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Additional Judges, as Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the Chief Justice’s Court Room, Jammu.

A spokesperson said the oath taking ceremony was attended at Jammu by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary while Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi participated online from Srinagar.

The proceedings of the oath taking ceremony were conducted by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, who read the contents of the notification received from the Government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division), the Warrants of Appointment issued by the President of India and the letter of authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, authorising the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the oath of office to Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani.

