J&K Chief Justice Bhati calls for strong Bench-Bar partnership

Addressing the gathering, Bar Association president K Nirmal Kotwal welcomed the Chief Justice on behalf of the legal fraternity and expressed confidence that the institution would scale new heights under his leadership.

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Kotwal assured the Chief Justice of the Bar's full cooperation in ensuring efficient and effective administration of justice.

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In his address, Chief Justice Bhati thanked the Bar Association for the warm welcome and underscored the importance of a harmonious relationship between the Bench and the Bar.

He said both institutions are integral pillars of the justice delivery system and must work together to ensure timely and accessible justice for all litigants.

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The Chief Justice also emphasised the integration of technology into the justice delivery mechanism and encouraged young lawyers to handle their briefs with sincerity, particularly during the formative years of their legal careers.

Among those present on the occasion were Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Shahzad Azeem and Justice Yash Paul Bourney.