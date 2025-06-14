J&K Chief Justice inaugurates six legal aid clinics

Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and Patron-in-Chief, Ladakh Legal Services Authority, inaugurated the Legal Aid Clinics at Hanle, Wanla, Baima, Saspol, Chuchot and Sumoor through virtual mode on Friday.

Advertisement

The Chief Justice was present at District Court Complex, Leh, along with Justice Sindhu Sharma, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and Executive Chairperson, Ladakh Legal Services Authority (virtual mode).

Justice Arun Palli applauded the efforts of legal services in providing justice at the doorstep in far-flung and remote areas of Leh, considering the vast area and scattered population of the region. He also mentioned that with the inauguration of the six legal aid clinics in the remote areas, a step has been taken to ensure justice to all. He stressed that the judicial fraternity, legal services in particular, has to leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice reaches each and every individual.

Advertisement

Manoj Parihar, Member Secretary and Principal District and Sessions Judge, Leh, presented the welcome address on the occasion while Mohd Shafi, president, Bar Association, presented the vote of thanks.

The programme was conducted and coordinated by Phuntsog Angmo, Secretary, DLSA, Leh. Thereafter, the Chief Justice also conducted inspection of the Courts of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Leh, CJM, Leh, and Special Mobile Magistrate, Leh. He also inspected the chambers of the lawyers and had an interaction with the members of the bar in which the members raised their grievances with the Chief Justice and on the spot directions for redressal of the same were issued.

Advertisement

He had a fruitful interaction with the judicial officers and staff members posted at the headquarters and gave a patient hearing to the grievances raised by them and assured their redressal at the earliest.