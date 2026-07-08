J&K Chief Secretary assesses infrastructure projects to be taken up under UCF

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to review progress in identifying and shortlisting urban infrastructure projects proposed under the Union Government's Urban Challenge Fund (UCF).

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The meeting, attended by the Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Municipal Commissioners and other senior officers, deliberated on strategies to position Jammu and Kashmir to effectively leverage the funding mechanism aimed at accelerating sustainable urban development and regional economic growth.

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Emphasising the need for high-quality and financially viable proposals, the Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned to ensure that all shortlisted projects are aligned with the Urban Challenge Fund guidelines and supported by robust feasibility studies, sustainable financing models and clear implementation strategies.

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He said the projects should not only address the immediate infrastructure needs of urban centres but also generate long-term economic opportunities, strengthen urban resilience, improve citizens' quality of life and promote environmentally sustainable growth.

Dulloo also stressed the need for close coordination with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to ensure timely appraisal and approval of the proposals. He asked all stakeholders to expedite the preparation of detailed project reports and complete the required formalities so that Jammu and Kashmir can fully leverage the opportunities offered under the scheme.

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Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur informed the meeting that the Urban Challenge Fund has been conceived by the Union Government as a paradigm shift in urban financing by encouraging cities and Union Territories to undertake bankable, revenue-generating infrastructure projects through a combination of Central assistance, market-based financing and contributions from states and Union Territories.

She said that following the first round of discussions with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir has shortlisted four major urban development projects with an estimated cost of Rs 1,990.37 crore. Of this, the proposed Central assistance is Rs 495.86 crore, the UT share Rs 486.12 crore and nearly Rs 1,008.38 crore is proposed to be mobilised through market-based financing.

Municipal Commissioners presented details of the shortlisted projects from their respective jurisdictions. The projects include the Walled City and Nigeen Lakefront Revitalisation initiative, aimed at conserving heritage assets while improving tourism infrastructure and the urban environment.

The meeting also reviewed the TARANG (Tawi Area Regeneration and Green Growth) project, which envisages comprehensive regeneration of the Tawi riverfront and adjoining urban areas through sustainable and economically vibrant development.

Another proposal relates to the Lidder Riverfront Development project, which seeks to transform the riverfront into a catalyst for planned urban growth and position Anantnag as a counter-magnet city through integrated public infrastructure and improved civic amenities.

The fourth proposal, KRIPA (Katra Revitalisation through Integrated Pilgrimage Amenities), focuses on strengthening civic infrastructure, improving mobility and creating integrated pilgrimage facilities to enhance the experience of devotees visiting Katra.

Concluding the meeting, the Chief Secretary said the successful implementation of these projects would significantly improve urban infrastructure and public services, boost tourism, attract private investment and make the cities of Jammu and Kashmir more vibrant, resilient and economically competitive.