J&K Chief Secretary calls for faster, effective resolution of public complaints

An official spokesman said the review assessed the responsiveness of departments and district administrations, identified areas requiring improvement and explored technological interventions to make the grievance redressal system more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric.

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Addressing the meeting, Dulloo said the success of the grievance redressal mechanism should be measured not merely by disposal figures but by the quality of resolution and the satisfaction of citizens. He stressed that every department and district administration must resolve grievances promptly and effectively.

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Commissioner Secretary, Public Grievances, Saurabh Bhagat, presented a detailed assessment of the functioning of JK Samadhan and the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS). The presentation covered cumulative grievance disposal, department-wise and district-wise performance, urgent complaints, citizen feedback and household registrations on the portal.

The review revealed that 1,60,685 grievances had been received through the two platforms till September 25, 2026. Of these, 1,36,977 grievances had been disposed of or closed, resulting in an overall disposal rate of 85 per cent, while 23,708 cases remain under process.

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JK Samadhan accounted for 1,40,101 grievances, of which 1,24,534 were disposed of, registering an 89 per cent disposal rate. The remaining 15,567 grievances are under process. CPGRAMS received 20,584 grievances, with 12,443 disposed of and 8,141 still pending.

A significant part of the review focused on citizen feedback and the effectiveness of the grievance redressal process. The department presented an analysis of 5,239 feedback responses and identified scope for further improving the quality and timeliness of grievance resolution.

The meeting was informed that 15,75,457 households had been registered on JK Samadhan against a target of 22,49,631 households across Jammu and Kashmir, achieving an overall coverage of 70 per cent as of September 24, 2026.