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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Chief Secretary calls for visible improvement in urban cleanliness

J&K Chief Secretary calls for visible improvement in urban cleanliness

Reviews the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and AMRUT 2.0

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Vehicles move along the banks of Dal Lake during a sunny day. ANI
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Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday reviewed the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and AMRUT 2.0, emphasising the need to accelerate efforts aimed at transforming Jammu and Kashmir's towns and cities into cleaner, greener and more sustainable urban centres.

Chairing a meeting on the implementation of the two flagship Centrally sponsored schemes, Dulloo said the Swachh Bharat Mission should move beyond the creation of sanitation infrastructure and deliver visible improvements in urban cleanliness, public health and the quality of life of citizens.

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He stressed that cleanliness assumes even greater significance in Jammu and Kashmir because of its status as a major tourist destination and its ecologically sensitive environment.

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Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Mandeep Kaur presented a detailed review of the progress achieved under both schemes, highlighting advances in scientific waste management, urban water security, wastewater treatment, legacy dumpsite remediation and technology-driven urban planning.

She also briefed the meeting on financial utilisation, implementation timelines and measures being taken to ensure timely completion of projects.

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Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, and Managing Director, SBM (Urban) and AMRUT, Devansh Yadav informed the meeting that against the Phase-II allocation of Rs 692.12 crore under SBM-U 2.0, expenditure of Rs 96.97 crore had been incurred so far, while Rs 57.95 crore remained available for ongoing works during the current financial year.

He said significant progress had been achieved in dry-waste processing, bio-remediation of legacy waste and establishment of waste-to-resource facilities across urban local bodies.

The meeting was informed that 62 of the 78 targeted Urban Local Bodies had completed Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), while the remaining 16 are expected to be completed by December 2026.

Officials also reported that the 225-tonne-per-day Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant being developed by the Jammu Municipal Corporation has achieved 50 per cent physical progress. The proposed 300-TPD CBG plant of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation is currently undergoing an extended bidding process.

In the construction and demolition waste management sector, the 65-TPD facility developed by JMC has been completed and is undergoing trial operations, while the 125-TPD facility being established by SMC has achieved 95 per cent physical progress and is expected to be commissioned this year.

The meeting was also informed that treated wastewater from the Mehdi Kadal and Pahalgam sewage treatment plants is being reused for irrigation of floriculture fields, promoting sustainable water-use practices.

Dulloo further reviewed projects being implemented under the Clean Himalayan and Hill Cities Initiative (CHHCI), under which Rs 22.37 crore is being invested in key eco-tourism destinations.

At Katra, projects include container-based pink toilets and development of a plastic-free green corridor connecting the town with the railway station. Similar initiatives in Pahalgam and Patnitop include automated road sweepers, reverse vending machines and women-friendly smart toilets.

For Gulmarg, Tangmarg and Bhaderwah, plans include a Waste-to-Wonder Park, eco-friendly packaging initiatives led by self-help groups and CCTV-enabled waste-monitoring systems.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure timely execution of all projects and maintain focus on sustainable urban development, environmental protection and improved civic amenities.

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