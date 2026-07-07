J&K Chief Secretary reviews cybercrime prevention measures

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Reviewing the initiatives, the Chief Secretary directed that progress on cybercrime prevention and implementation of the Digital Arrest mechanism be monitored every month to ensure adherence to timelines and effective inter-departmental coordination.

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He instructed the departments concerned to complete all statutory, administrative and technical formalities within the stipulated timeframe so that the system becomes fully operational without delay.

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Dulloo also directed departments to upload progress reports on the Pragati Portal by July 20 and submit all pending proposals and required documentation within the prescribed timeline to facilitate the issuance of necessary government orders for seamless implementation.

Highlighting the growing challenge posed by cyber fraud and online financial crimes, the Chief Secretary stressed the need to strengthen institutional capacity through continuous training and skill development of officials involved in cybercrime investigation and digital enforcement.

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He also called for a comprehensive public awareness campaign through print, electronic and digital media to educate citizens about emerging cyber threats, including digital arrest scams, online financial fraud and cyber safety practices.

The Chief Secretary observed that public awareness, technological preparedness and coordinated institutional response are crucial for effectively combating cybercrime and protecting citizens from increasingly sophisticated online fraud.

Earlier, officials made a detailed presentation outlining the roadmap for implementing the Digital Arrest mechanism, the status of infrastructure and institutional preparedness, key milestones achieved, existing gaps and the action plan for strengthening the cyber security ecosystem across Jammu and Kashmir.

The presentation also highlighted measures being taken to enhance coordination among stakeholder departments to establish a robust and responsive cybercrime prevention framework.