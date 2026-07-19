J&K Chief Secretary reviews data management strategy, action plan

In a step towards advancing digital governance and ensuring seamless delivery of public services, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a high-level meeting to review the proposed ‘Data Management Strategy and Action Plan’, aimed at creating a secure, interoperable and citizen-centric data ecosystem across government departments.

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The proposed initiative seeks to establish an integrated framework for the secure sharing and harmonisation of government data, enabling departments to access authenticated information through authorised digital platforms instead of repeatedly seeking the same documents from citizens. The initiative is expected to significantly improve inter-departmental coordination, eliminate duplication of records, enhance transparency and ensure faster, more efficient delivery of welfare benefits and public services.

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Reviewing the proposed framework, Dulloo said effective governance in the digital era depends on the availability of authentic and secure data.

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He observed that while government departments generate large volumes of valuable data, its full potential can only be realised when the information is managed under a common governance framework and shared securely across departments to improve public service delivery.

Dulloo stressed that the government’s objective is to ensure citizens are not required to submit the same information repeatedly to avail benefits under different schemes.

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He reiterated that the aim is to build an integrated digital governance ecosystem where authenticated data, once available with the government, can be securely accessed by authorised departments for delivering eligible services while fully safeguarding privacy, confidentiality and data security.

The Chief Secretary directed all administrative departments to extend full cooperation in implementing the strategy and ensure standardisation of departmental datasets in accordance with the prescribed data governance framework.

During the meeting, the Planning Department made a detailed presentation on the five strategic pillars of the proposed Data Management Strategy: Data Governance and Standards, Base Registries and Unique Identifiers, Interoperability and Harmonisation, Data Security and Privacy, and Institutional Capacity and Coordination.

The strategy aims to establish a “Single Source of Truth” by preserving original departmental datasets while enabling secure, API-based exchange of information among authorised users, thereby supporting evidence-based governance, efficient planning and better monitoring of developmental programmes.