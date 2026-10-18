J&K Chief Secy lays foundation stone for restoration of historic temple

A government spokesperson said the restoration project, estimated to cost Rs 2.84 crore, is being undertaken under the government's heritage conservation initiative. The project aims to preserve the temple's historical, religious and cultural significance.

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Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo, Srinagar Municipal Commissioner Basharat Qayoom, Director Archives and representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community were among those present on the occasion.

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During the visit, Dulloo reviewed various components of the restoration plan and directed officials to expedite the work while ensuring adherence to timelines and quality standards.

Emphasising the importance of the project, the Chief Secretary said the restoration effort was aimed at reviving the temple's decades-old glory and preserving its architectural and cultural heritage.

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He said the initiative reflected the government's commitment to conserving the region's heritage and recognising the cultural contributions of different communities that form Kashmir's diverse social fabric.

Dulloo noted that the temple holds considerable historical, cultural and religious significance and represents an important part of Kashmir's shared heritage. He expressed hope that the restoration work would help preserve its heritage value, aesthetic appeal and social significance for future generations.