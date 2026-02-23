J&K Chief Secy reviews framework for early childhood care, education

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday reviewed the framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) in Jammu and Kashmir and called for a time-bound, outcome-driven “whole-of-government” approach to transform Anganwadi Centres into vibrant hubs of holistic child development across the Union Territory.

Chairing a meeting of key stakeholders, the Chief Secretary assessed the interventions proposed by the Social Welfare Department and emphasised coordinated action to achieve measurable improvements in child nutrition, school readiness and foundational learning outcomes.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department; Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare; Project Director, Samagra Shiksha; Managing Director, Mission Poshan; Managing Director, JKRLM; Directors of School Education, Jammu and Kashmir; and other senior officers.

Highlighting the transformative role of early childhood development in line with the National Education Policy and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, Dulloo observed that no nation can achieve sustainable development without investing productively in its children. He described children as the real wealth of a nation and stressed that even resource-rich countries ultimately depend on the quality of their human capital for growth.

“There is no better way to build quality human capital than through timely and strategic early childhood interventions,” he said, directing departments to work in close coordination and adhere strictly to defined timelines and targets.

Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sarmad Hafeez informed the meeting that ECCE services are currently delivered through 28,190 Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across J&K. These centres provide an integrated package of services, including preschool education for children aged 3–6 years, supplementary nutrition, immunisation support, growth monitoring, early identification of developmental delays and inclusive services for Divyang children.

He said the pedagogical framework is based on Navchetna (0–3 years) and Aadharshila (3–6 years), focusing on play-based and activity-oriented learning across five developmental domains — cognitive, language, socio-emotional, physical and cultural development.

Managing Director, Mission Poshan, Sajad Hussain Ganai outlined the proposed roadmap, describing inter-departmental convergence as a key pillar. In collaboration with the Health Department, integrated home-visit protocols for Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and ASHAs have been institutionalised. Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Days (VHSNDs) are being aligned with early childhood development goals, alongside co-counselling sessions and structured screening mechanisms for developmental delays.

The School Education Department has completed 100 per cent mapping of AWCs with nearby primary schools. As part of this initiative, 657 AWCs have been identified for co-location to ensure a smooth transition from preschool to Grade 1 and alignment with Foundational Literacy and Numeracy goals under the NIPUN Bharat Mission.

Innovative mentorship models are also being introduced to strengthen coordination between Anganwadis and primary schools. Mentor teachers will provide on-site academic support and pedagogical guidance. Additionally, internship collaborations with local universities are being rolled out, engaging students as Poshan Mitras and ECCE interns to strengthen grassroots service delivery.

Digital transformation forms another major component of the strategy. Measures such as QR-enabled profiling of Anganwadis, the ‘One Child, One Card’ initiative, and integration with Poshan Tracker, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) and UDISE platforms are expected to streamline monitoring and service delivery.

Under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, APAAR IDs are being generated for preschool children to enable seamless academic tracking. Officials informed the meeting that 94 per cent of Aadhaar-seeded children are already covered, with full saturation targeted by March 2026.

To enhance transparency and community participation, District-Level Monitoring Committees and a biannual social audit framework involving Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Mahila Mandals and parents will be instituted.

Community-based events under POSHAN Abhiyaan — including Godhbharai, Annaprashan, Pratham Diwas and Vidyarambh ceremonies — will be conducted regularly to promote behavioural change, improve enrolment and strengthen parental engagement.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, the Chief Secretary directed all departments to ensure seamless convergence and sustained monitoring so that Anganwadi Centres evolve into centres of excellence for early childhood development across Jammu and Kashmir.