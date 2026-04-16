J&K Chief Secy reviews process for establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas across dists

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Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from different districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

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During the review, the Chief Secretary sought detailed district-wise and institution-wise inputs regarding the current infrastructural status of these schools. He specifically enquired about the identification and availability of suitable land for the construction of permanent school buildings, as well as arrangements made for their temporary functioning until such infrastructure is developed.

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Emphasising timely action, the Chief Secretary directed the Revenue Department to expedite the transfer of identified land parcels to the School Education Department for further leasing to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, to facilitate early execution of works. He stressed prioritising districts where no KV or JNV currently exists and called for the immediate commencement of academic activities in locations where temporary accommodation has already been identified.

Commissioner Secretary, School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma, apprised the meeting of the current status of each JNV and KV, highlighting specific requirements related to land and infrastructure. He informed that out of 51 Kendriya Vidyalayas sanctioned for districts of J&K, 37 are already functional, while 14 are in various stages of establishment. Of these, three schools—including two at Ramban and Gool in Ramban district, and one at Ramkot in Kathua district—are expected to become functional shortly.

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He further informed that 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have been sanctioned for the Union Territory, out of which 20 are already functional from their own buildings. He added that the JNV for Srinagar district is proposed to be made functional in a building identified by the district administration, while permanent infrastructure will subsequently be developed at a suitable site to be identified.

He also stated that the remaining 11 KVs are in advanced stages of establishment, with land identified and temporary accommodation finalised, and formal transfer processes underway. The locations include Vijaypur (Samba), Bani and Ramkot (Kathua), Panchari (Udhampur), Mughal Maidan and Nagseni (Kishtwar), Gool and Ramban (Ramban), Kakriyal and Katra (Reasi), Gulpur (Poonch), Drugmulla (Kupwara), and Ratnipora and Chandhara in Pulwama district.

The Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on the status of land identification and availability of buildings in their respective districts, stating that the process for transfer and allotment of land has been initiated after assessing feasibility and completing requisite formalities in coordination with authorities of KVS and JNV.

Representatives of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti also shared updates on steps being taken to operationalise these institutions at the earliest. They expressed commitment to commencing academic activities, preferably from the upcoming academic session.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Secretary directed all stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure early operationalisation of these institutions, thereby providing students access to quality education through well-equipped and fully functional schools.