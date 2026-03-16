J&K Chief Secy takes stock of land records digitisation initiatives

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Sunday chaired a review meeting on key land records digitisation initiatives, including the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), SVAMITVA Scheme, Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) and the National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations (NAKSHA).

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The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shaleen Kabra, Secretary Revenue Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir divisions and deputy commissioners who joined through video conferencing from their respective district headquarters.

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Dulloo highlighted the transformative potential of these initiatives, comparing them with some of India’s most successful digital programmes.

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“These initiatives will revolutionise governance just like the success of Unified Payments Interface and other ambitious programmes such as Agristack. We are witnessing a technological revolution and Jammu and Kashmir must be an active participant in it,” he said.

Emphasising the public benefits of the ongoing digitisation drive, he said that a large number of public grievances are related to land issues and many of these would be resolved once the digitisation process is completed.

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“This will greatly benefit the public by providing convenience and opening new avenues for development and governance,” the Chief Secretary added.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary (Financial Commissioner, Revenue) Shaleen Kabra said land records digitisation would significantly improve accessibility, accuracy and reliability of records, reducing disputes and strengthening public trust in the revenue administration.

He stressed the need for rigorous quality checks at every stage to ensure that digitised records remain error-free and authentic. Kabra also urged revenue officials to exercise due diligence so that the exercise results in a reliable and future-ready land records management system.

Presenting the progress under DILRMP, Secretary Revenue Kumar Rajeev Ranjan informed that 98 per cent of Khasras across the Union Territory have been digitised and approved, while 97 per cent of villages have completed the first-level freezing process.

He added that over 5,401 grievance camps have been organised at the village level for public reading of Jamabandis, during which more than 52,000 non-quasi judicial and over 5,700 quasi-judicial grievances have been recorded and are being addressed. Final freezing of the updated Jamabandis for 2026 has been targeted for completion by March 31.

Regarding ULPIN, also known as Bhu-Aadhar, the meeting was informed that over 20.56 lakh Unique Land Parcel Identification Numbers have been generated for 3,320 villages so far.

Under the digitisation of cadastral maps, 6,518 out of 6,857 villages — about 95.2 per cent — have been geo-referenced.

Officials also informed the meeting that around 7.28 crore revenue documents, including Jamabandis, mutations and Girdawari records, have been scanned and uploaded on the Land Records Information System (LRIS).

The meeting was further told that work under the NAKSHA programme for creating land records in urban habitations is progressing, with aerial survey, ORI generation and ground-truthing completed for Bishnah.