J&K CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for Bemina fire victims' kin

The fire broke out on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

Advertisement

Two scrap collectors were charred to death in the fire that broke out at a shantytown in the Bemina area, officials said. The blaze, which began at 12.23 am, tore through 80 temporary shelters made of tarpaulin and wood in the area, they said.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Noor Alam (27) and Al Ameen (16), both residents of Delhi who lived in Durbal and Kupwara, respectively.

Abdullah conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Advertisement

He also directed the authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families, stressing prompt intervention to address their urgent needs.