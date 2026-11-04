J&K CM inspects construction of new Legislative Assembly complex

During the inspection, the Chief Minister was briefed by concerned officers on the status of construction and measures being taken to expedite the work.

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Abdullah emphasised effective coordination among the departments concerned and the executing agency, systematic execution of works and strict adherence to prescribed specifications. He stressed that the project must be completed within the stipulated timeline, given its significance as a key institutional infrastructure project for Jammu and Kashmir.

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The New Legislative Assembly Complex is being constructed at a revised estimated cost of Rs 208.53 crore and will have a total built-up area of 22,165 square metres. The project was initially taken up in 2012, but construction remained stalled from 2018 onwards.

The long-pending project was revived after the present government accorded revised administrative approval in 2025, paving the way for the resumption of construction.

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Work on the project resumed on February 15, 2026, under the Omar Abdullah-led Government, with October 31, 2027, set as the scheduled date of completion. An expenditure of Rs 5.97 crore had been incurred on the project up to October 31, 2026.

The six-level complex will house a modern Assembly Hall, Central Hall, visitor and press galleries, committee rooms and advanced building management systems.

The Chief Minister directed the departments concerned and the executing agency to maintain close coordination and expedite the execution of the project without compromising on quality or the stipulated completion timeline.

He reiterated the Government's commitment to strengthening institutional infrastructure and ensuring the timely completion of projects of public importance.

Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department, Anil Kumar Singh, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, M. Raju, Secretary, Law Department, Achal Sethi, and other senior officers accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.