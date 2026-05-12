J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets Amit Shah, pushes for statehood restoration

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed a range of issues concerning the Union Territory, including the restoration of statehood.

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An official spokesperson said Omar held “detailed” discussions on several important matters related to Jammu and Kashmir.

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Officials said the meeting focused on key issues such as restoration of statehood, transaction of business rules, rationalisation of reservation and other governance and public welfare concerns.

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Since the elected National Conference government assumed office in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior party leaders have repeatedly demanded the restoration of statehood. The Centre, however, has maintained that statehood would be restored at an “appropriate time”.

Apart from the statehood issue, the UT government is also awaiting approval from the Centre on the transaction of business rules and the rationalisation of the reservation policy.

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Officials said the prevailing security and economic situation in Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed during the meeting, with emphasis on ensuring sustained peace, stability and inclusive growth in the region.

The spokesperson said Omar stressed the need to address governance-related concerns and accelerate developmental and welfare initiatives to meet the aspirations of the people.

He also underlined the importance of continued coordination between the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir Government on matters of public importance.

According to the spokesperson, the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and covered various aspects aimed at strengthening governance, improving public service delivery and ensuring long-term peace and prosperity in the region.

Earlier in the day, Omar told reporters in Srinagar that he intended to raise several issues, including statehood restoration, during his meeting with the Home Minister.

“I wish we could get statehood from one meeting. Then we would have got it long ago. The process is going on. But whenever we meet, I talk about statehood,” he said.

Omar said he also intended to discuss issues related to the business rules, the Advocate General and the reservation matter referred to Delhi by the Lieutenant Governor. “There are many other issues as well,” he added.