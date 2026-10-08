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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K CM Omar Abdullah signals cabinet expansion

J&K CM Omar Abdullah signals cabinet expansion

NC leadership consultations likely after GST Council meeting in New Delhi

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Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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J&K CM Omar Abdullah. FILE
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday hinted at a possible expansion of his Council of Ministers, setting the stage for a balancing act within the ruling National Conference (NC).

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said the cabinet expansion was under consideration and would be taken up after consultations with the party leadership.

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“I had said that it would be done after the Assembly session. That has just concluded. I would have done it these days, but tomorrow there is a meeting of the GST Council in Delhi. Once that is over, we will consult Farooq Sahib and do whatever needs to be done,” the Chief Minister said.

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If carried out, it will be the first cabinet expansion since the National Conference returned to power after the 2024 Assembly elections.

The speculation comes as the Omar Abdullah-led government approaches two years in office. Since assuming power, the government has repeatedly maintained that its ability to take major policy decisions has been constrained by J&K’s Union Territory status and the resulting dual-governance structure.

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At present, the Council of Ministers comprises five members, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

Under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the strength of the Council of Ministers cannot exceed 10 per cent of the total strength of the Legislative Assembly. With a 90-member Assembly, the Cabinet can have a maximum of nine ministers, leaving room for four more inductions.

Within the National Conference, expectations are mounting, with several legislators hopeful of finding a place in the Council of Ministers.

“Seniority and experience should be key considerations in the expansion. We hope deserving legislators are accommodated,” an NC legislator said.

However, the exercise is expected to be a challenging one for the Chief Minister and the NC leadership, as a number of party MLAs are reportedly aspiring for ministerial berths.

It also remains uncertain whether coalition partner Congress will join the government if the expansion takes place.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra had stated in August that the Congress would not join the Omar Abdullah-led government until statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, the National Conference emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats in the 90-member House, while its alliance partner Congress won six seats. The government also enjoys the support of several Independent legislators.

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