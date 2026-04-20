J&K CM Omar reviews progress of Sungal tunnel on Jammu-Poonch highway

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reviewed the ongoing work on the 2.79-kilometre-long Sungal tunnel project on the Jammu-Poonch Highway, which is scheduled to be completed later this year.

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“On his way to Nowshera, the chief minister today inspected the ongoing work on the Sungal Tunnel project and reviewed the progress on site,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

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During the visit, officials briefed him on the current status of construction, including excavation, structural work and associated road development, it said.

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The Sungal tunnel, connecting Akhnoor and Poonch, is the second of the four tunnels on the strategic national highway, popularly known as the “golden arc road,” to achieve a major construction milestone.

The 2.79-kilometre-long tunnel is a key infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity between Akhnoor and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said the project is nearing completion and is being executed by the Border Roads Organisation.

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The “golden arc road,” a nearly 200-kilometre-long strategic stretch, connects south Kashmir with the western districts and links key border areas, including Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch.

Officials said the highway includes four major tunnels-Kandi, Sungal, Naushera and Bhimber Gali-being developed to enhance connectivity and ensure all-weather access in the region.

Earlier, the 700-metre-long Naushera tunnel had been completed, while work on the 260-metre-long Kandi tunnel and the 1.1-kilometre-long Bhimber Gali tunnel is currently in progress.