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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Cong chief questions helicopter fare hike for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

J&K Cong chief questions helicopter fare hike for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Fare from Katra to Sanjichhat will rise by 16.4%, from Rs 2,320 to Rs 2,700 per person one-way, effective November 1

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Tariq Hameed Karra, president, J&K Congress. FILE
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Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday questioned the reported hike in helicopter fares for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

He said ordinary pilgrims should not bear the burden of rising costs.

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The helicopter fare from Katra to Sanjichhat will rise by 16.4 per cent, from Rs 2,320 to Rs 2,700 per person one-way, effective November 1, 2026. The round-trip fare will accordingly increase from Rs 4,640 to Rs 5,400.

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Addressing the "Chaupal Par Charcha" programme organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Urban near Bhagwati Nagar, Karra said the hike in fares shows the BJP's anti-people policies.

"Why should ordinary pilgrims bear the burden of additional costs when they already face increasing expenses?" he asked. The Congress leader said religious tourism is an important part of the local economy and that decisions affecting pilgrims also impact shopkeepers, transporters, hotel operators, ponywalas, labourers and thousands of families dependent on the pilgrimage economy.

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Karra said the purpose of "Chaupal Par Charcha" was to reach out to the people and create a space for the citizens to speak freely about their issues. He said the people of Jammu & Kashmir were facing a combination of economic hardship, unemployment and political uncertainty, while the government continued to avoid accountability on issues that directly affected their lives.

Karra said inflation made household budgets increasingly difficult to manage, with common people struggling to meet the rising costs of essential commodities, education, healthcare and transportation.

He said unemployment remained one of the biggest challenges confronting the J&K youth, who, despite being educated and qualified, were being denied adequate employment opportunities.

He said the continued downgrade of Jammu & Kashmir deeply hurt the aspirations and dignity of its people and that restoring statehood remained a legitimate and urgent demand. "The people of J&K cannot be expected to remain silent while their political rights, economic interests and dignity are continuously compromised," he said, adding Congress would continue to raise these concerns from every available platform.

Karra said the people must closely examine the consequences of policies being implemented in Jammu & Kashmir rather than being distracted by "political rhetoric".

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