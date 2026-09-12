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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Cong chief slams CM over 'want Kashmiris in jail' remark in Vande Mataram row

J&K Cong chief slams CM over 'want Kashmiris in jail' remark in Vande Mataram row

Calls his remarks "highly unfortunate" and "detached from reality"

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:12 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra. FILE
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Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for saying that failure to comply with the Centre's direction on singing the full version of 'Vande Mataram' could land Kashmiris in jail, calling his remarks "highly unfortunate" and "detached from reality".

Earlier, while reacting to the controversy over the full version of the national song being played at a film festival, Abdullah asserted that it was a statutory requirement, and questioned whether the Congress wanted Kashmiris to be jailed.

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In response, Karra pointed out that Keralam had decided to sing only the first two stanzas and that no one was put behind bars.

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"Omar Abdullah sahib's comment is detached from reality and, therefore, highly unfortunate," he said.

Pushing back at the CM's assertion, Karra questioned why Abdullah had framed the controversy around the general population.

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"How did the people of Jammu & Kashmir come into the picture when our expectations were clearly and exclusively from the Government of Jammu & Kashmir?" Karra asked, asserting that the public had no role in the debate and that the onus remained squarely on the government to "stand upright." Karra drew parallels with other non-BJP-ruled states to challenge the chief minister's stance on statutory compliance.

"But since Omar Sahib has raised the issue, it begs two questions: One, did a single person in Kerala go to jail when its government chose to sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at the Independence Day parade?" "And second, are we wrong to expect our Hon'ble CM to be equally capable of standing up for secular and inclusive values as the CMs of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and now even Karnataka and Telangana have done by limiting Vande Mataram to first two stanzas at state events?" he asked.

Karra said the IFFJK was a "state event" organised jointly by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K, and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), and it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Abdullah himself.

"So, who else was or wasn't present is irrelevant, it is a superfluous detail meant only to distract from the core issue," he added.

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