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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Cong seeks SC-monitored probe to expose 'nexus' in NEET paper leak

J&K Cong seeks SC-monitored probe to expose 'nexus' in NEET paper leak

Calls it a “very serious issue" affecting over 22 lakh candidates and their parents

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday sought a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, calling it a “very serious issue" affecting over 22 lakh candidates and their parents.
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The party has demanded that the top court expose what it described as a deep-rooted nexus behind repeated examination leaks during the BJP regime.

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The demand came after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the cancellation of NEET-UG, 2026, conducted on May 3, and said the examination would be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

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The agency also said that the CBI would carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the examination. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president Raman Bhalla alleged that repeated paper leaks had become a "money-minting machine and the biggest scam" under the present dispensation.

"The paper leak is a serious blot on the BJP regime, as over 89 such incidents have taken place in 10 years, and 48 re-examinations have been conducted. It is a major failure of the government to check paper leaks," Bhalla told reporters here.

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Expressing sympathy with the affected candidates, he said a Supreme Court-monitored investigation was necessary to expose the alleged high-level nexus and restore students' trust in the examination system.

“A foolproof system should be evolved in future to ensure transparency and fairness in competitive examinations," he added.

Echoing the concerns raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the paper leak controversy, the Congress leader termed it one of the "biggest frauds in recent times" that had allegedly jeopardised the careers of lakhs of students and eroded public confidence in the examination process.

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