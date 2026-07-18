J&K Congress to join NC’s July 20 statehood protest in New Delhi: Karra

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday announced that it will participate in the National Conference’s (NC) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20, while also holding a march to the Lieutenant Governor’s House in Jammu on July 19 to press for the restoration of statehood.

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Addressing a press conference in Jammu, J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra said the Congress would join the NC’s demonstration, asserting that the movement for restoration of statehood was initiated by his party.

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“The NC has invited the Congress leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, to join the protest,” Karra said, adding that the extent of participation by the party’s central leadership would be decided by the Congress high command.

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“Statehood represents the aspirations, emotions and sentiments of 1.4 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir. Any individual, NGO or political party that wants to join this movement is welcome,” he said, asserting that the campaign transcends political affiliations.

Karra said the Congress welcomed other political parties joining the campaign for restoration of statehood and maintained that the issue was far bigger than political coordination. “The issue before us is much larger. Let us not focus on smaller issues. Right now, the larger issue deserves our attention,” he said when asked about Congress-NC relations.

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Targeting the BJP-led Centre, Karra alleged that the ruling party had failed to honour its commitments on Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional and political status.

Karra said the Congress has also planned a march from Lakhanpur — the gateway to J&K from Punjab — to Lolab to build pressure on the Centre if it fails to fulfil its commitment to restore statehood.

“We hope the Government of India fulfils its unfulfilled promises. If it does not, the Indian National Congress will undertake the march from Lakhanpur to Lolab on an appropriate date. We are working out the logistics,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party will hold a dharna near Maharaja Hari Singh’s statue in Jammu at 10.30 am on July 19, followed by a protest march to the L-G House at noon.