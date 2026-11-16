J&K Congress chief claims Kishtwar SPOs were killed in ‘friendly fire’, seeks probe

The bullet-riddled bodies of the two SPOs were found in the forest area of Dachhan-Warwan in Kishtwar district on Thursday. However, the police have not officially declared the killings to be a terror attack.

Karra said he had received information from the Congress's Kishtwar district unit suggesting that the two SPOs had gone hunting in the forest with their weapons and were allegedly shot dead by Army personnel who mistook them for militants while they were returning.

“The incident in Kishtwar is condemnable, but many questions have been raised. I have spoken to the Congress district president in Kishtwar and gathered some details. While the matter will depend on the investigation, the reports available to me suggest that the two SPOs had gone hunting in the forest area with their guns. There were two Army pickets in the area. While going, they crossed the pickets without any problem, but while returning, the Army personnel mistook them for militants and opened fire,” Karra said.

Advertisement

He said another version being circulated, particularly by BJP leaders, was that the two SPOs had been killed by militants.

“We have demanded through our district unit that if there is a militancy angle, the police must conduct a proper investigation. However, other possible angles should also be examined,” he said.

Karra also criticised what he described as attempts to give a communal colour to the incident.

Advertisement

“The BJP is trying to communalise the issue. The female BJP MLA (Shagun Parihar) has issued a statement that announcements were made from mosques in the Warwan area calling for Hindus to be killed. This is highly condemnable,” he said.

The Congress president said the party's Kishtwar district president was also a Hindu and that he had asked him to challenge the BJP MLA's allegation if it was found to be untrue.

“I told him that if he is satisfied that nothing of the sort happened there and no announcement was made from any mosque, then it is highly condemnable. He should challenge that MLA and ask her to resign if her claim is not proven,” Karra said.

Advertisement

Questioning the Centre's repeated claims about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, Karra said the government should clarify its position on the security situation in the Union Territory.

“Earlier too, whenever such shifts in the situation occurred, we raised this issue, asking the government to clarify whether the situation was actually normal or not. Whenever the Government of India needs to claim that everything is hunky-dory, particularly when it has to sell this narrative to the international community or when international delegations visit Jammu and Kashmir, it makes such claims,” he said.

He alleged that the government presented a different picture whenever issues such as restoration of statehood or militancy came up.

“Whenever it does not suit them, whether it is about statehood or militancy-related issues, they say the situation is bad. They should issue a white paper on whether the situation is good or not good,” he added.