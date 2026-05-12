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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Congress leader demands restoration of statehood, slams ‘bureaucratic rule’

J&K Congress leader demands restoration of statehood, slams ‘bureaucratic rule’

Raman Bhalla claims that people face unprecedented hardships due to administrative failure and “anti-people policies”

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president Raman Bhalla on Monday demanded the restoration of statehood and democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that bureaucratic rule in the Union Territory has widened the gap between the administration and the people.

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Bhalla launched a scathing attack on the administration, claiming that people were facing unprecedented hardships due to administrative failure and “anti-people policies”.

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“We reiterate our demand for restoration of statehood and democratic institutions. The absence of full statehood has widened the gap between the administration and the common people,” he told reporters here.

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Bhalla alleged that governance in Jammu and Kashmir had become heavily bureaucratic, leaving citizens disconnected from the decision-making process.

The Congress leader claimed that unemployment among educated youth had reached alarming levels, while inflation and rising prices of essential commodities had badly affected middle-class and economically weaker families. He alleged that the government had failed to create meaningful employment opportunities and claimed that setbacks in the private sector and tourism industry had worsened the economic situation in the Union Territory.

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Bhalla also highlighted the issues faced by daily wagers, contractual employees and temporary workers, saying they continued to protest for regularisation and release of pending wages.

Criticising the condition of civic infrastructure, he said people in both urban and rural areas were facing severe inconvenience due to damaged roads, poor sanitation, shortage of drinking water and unscheduled power cuts.

According to him, despite repeated claims of development by the administration, the ground reality reflected neglect and poor governance. He further alleged that projects related to healthcare, education and public infrastructure were either progressing at a slow pace or remained stalled.

Bhalla also expressed concern over the neglect and poor maintenance of tourism properties in places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

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