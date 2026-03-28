J&K: Congress leader slams BJP MLAs over remarks against LoP Rahul Gandhi

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary on Friday strongly criticised BJP legislators for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

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The Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as sloganeering by members from both sides—supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi—led to a heated exchange. The confrontation involved Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone and BJP members over issues related to Iran and the demand for a National Law University in Jammu.

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The situation escalated to the brink of a scuffle between BJP’s Yudhvir Sethi and Lone, prompting intervention by marshals. During the exchange, Sethi was heard making remarks against Rahul Gandhi after Lone accused the Prime Minister of a “meek surrender” to the United States on matters including the trade deal and the Iran conflict.

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Reacting sharply, Choudhary condemned what he termed the “unruly and disrespectful” conduct of BJP MLAs, stating that such behaviour in the “temple of democracy” was unacceptable and deserved strong condemnation.

“Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of Opposition, represents the voice of crores of Indians and the entire opposition. If the BJP wants respect for the Prime Minister, they must first learn to behave with basic decency and earn that respect through their conduct,” he said in a statement.

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He further accused the BJP of disrupting proceedings instead of addressing pressing public issues. “Instead of discussing and resolving the burning issues of the common masses, the BJP is shamelessly indulging in hooliganism and disrupting the House. This is a direct insult to democratic norms,” he said.

Demanding strict action, Choudhary urged the J&K Assembly Speaker to suspend the BJP MLAs involved for their alleged derogatory remarks and misconduct.

He also criticised the silence of the Chief Minister, calling it “shocking and condemnable,” and said that as partners in the INDIA alliance, there was a shared responsibility to maintain decorum and uphold the dignity of the House.

Choudhary warned that such incidents undermine the sanctity of democratic institutions and stressed that the Assembly must function as a platform for constructive debate rather than political confrontation.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Lone, who was holding a handwritten placard in protest against the BJP-led government’s policies, accused Prime Minister Modi of yielding to US pressure.

“The Prime Minister is compromised—the Indo-US trade deal is against the farmers of the country,” he said.