J&K Congress to intensify statehood demand, hold protest marches

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday announced that the party leaders will hold a march to the Srinagar Raj Bhawan on July 19 and to the Jammu Raj Bhawan on July 20 as a mark of protest demanding statehood for J&K.

Addressing a press conference at Jammu, J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra announced the schedule of protests to intensify the statehood movement of the party in the wake of letter by Congress president and LOP in Rajya Sabha, Malikarjun Kharge, and LOP Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to the Prime Minister seeking presentation of bill for restoration of statehood in the monsoon session itself for the restoration of complete statehood.

Expressing gratitude to the senior leaders for raising the demand with the Prime Minister, Karra said that party shall organise a march to Raj Bhawan at Srinagar on July 19 and another march in Jammu on July 20 and undertake a journey through buses to Delhi on July 21 to hold a march to Parliament on July 22.

Karra was flanked by Congress leaders including Raman Bhalla, Choudhary Lal Singh, Mula Ram, Balwan Singh, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney and others.

Karra said that the party will press for the presentation and passing of the Bill in this session of Parliament for the restoration of complete statehood and sought the cooperation of J&K people for the most important and legitimate demand.