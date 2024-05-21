J&K contingent clinches 11 medals in skill competition

Jammu, May 20
A contingent comprising of 22 participants brought home 11 medals in the India Skill Competitions 2024, the nation's largest skill competition, which concluded on Sunday in Delhi.
The skilled youth competed in 61 categories, spanning both traditional crafts and cutting-edge technologies.
The J&K contingent excelled in 20 skills with 22 participants, bringing home three gold medals, two bronze medals, and six medallions of excellence. Standout performers included Gowher Bilal from Government Polytechnic, Anantnag, who won gold in plastering and dry wall systems, and Mohsin Nasir and Mustafa Suhaib from Srinagar, who both clinched gold in autonomous mobile robotics.
Other achievements included Faheem Javaid’s bronze in graphic design, Joo Murtaza’s bronze in web technologies, and Umar Akbar’s bronze in drone filmmaking. Medals of Excellence were awarded to Mayank Salaria for cyber security, Asif Ahmed Tandoli for carpentry, Sunil Singh for plumbing and heating, Mohammad Hammad for cloud computing, Mir Sharayar for electrical installations, and Gowhar Nazir for electronics.
Rajiv Ranjan, secretary, Skill Development, congratulated the winners. He said, “The outstanding achievements of our young talents in the India Skill Competitions-2024 are a testament to their dedication, hard work, and the unwavering support from our educators and mentors.”
Sudershan Kumar, Director, Skill Development, appreciated the efforts of mentors and their commitment towards fostering young talent.
