J&K Cops foil Congress march over women’s safety

Jammu, March 8
The J&K Police today stopped the Congress members from marching towards Raj Bhavan in Jammu. They were holding a protest on the issue of women safety, price rise and unemployment.
The members alleged that the Central government had failed to control the rise in prices of essential commodities, unemployment and ensure women’s safety.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) J&K affairs in-charge Rajni Patil, AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba, J&K Congress chief GA Mir and working president Raman Bhalla were among the protesters who raised the slogan “Ladki hun, lad sakti hun”, which was coined by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Patil lashed out at the BJP “for its failure to fulfil the promise of ensuring women security”. “The BJP is only busy in sloganeering on women security, while nothing has been achieved on ground. What has happened in different parts of the country against the women under the BJP regime is shameful,” she said.
She said the Centre had failed to bring the prices of essential commodities under control.
