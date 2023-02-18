J&K Cops get hi-tech arms for counter-terror operations

PTI

Jammu, February 17

The J&K Police have for the first time inducted three state-of-the-art weapon systems, including Made-in-India Zen ShootEdge cornershot pistol, to strengthen its arsenal as it counters various security and counter-terror challenges in the UT. Policemen are undergoing training with the newly inducted Tavor X-95 and MP-5 rifles and the Zen ShootEdge pistol, officials said, adding the cornershot pistol facilitates shooting around corners and over the top of walls without exposing the user.

The cornershot weapon is mounted with a high-resolution low-light infrared camera, infrared illumination, a red dot laser and a tactical torch. “There was a dearth of such weapons in the force,” SSP Kulbir Singh said. He said it was necessary to modernise the force’s arsenal to meet and combat greater security and counter-terrorism challenges.

“With these weapons... the efficiency and accuracy is very high and pinpoint. You can achieve your target within a few shots (in anti-terror operations),” the SSP said. The cornershot weapon will protect members of anti-terror operation parties from coming in line of direct fire from terrorists in close-combat situations, which mostly take place in congested and populated areas of Kashmir, he said.

The officials said training on these weapon systems have started for police personnel in some districts and weapons are being provided to the force in all districts and battalions. “These will be provided to all districts of the force,” the SSP said.