J&K Cops upbeat over induction of high-tech shooting range

Jammu, February 14

Upbeat over the induction of two state-of-the-art containerised shooting ranges (CTSR) in Jammu and Kashmir, policemen are queuing up for undertaking firing practice on these premises in all-weather conditions to hone their skills. Police officials are likely to induct more such systems in Jammu, Srinagar and other districts of the Union Territory after the success of these ventures.

“For the first time, we have got two units of containerised shooting ranges in J&K. One of these has been installed in Jammu and another in Srinagar,” SSP Kulbir Singh said. The CTSR and its monitoring control system (MCS) was inaugurated by DGP Dilbag Singh in Jammu last week. According to the SSP, the CTSR has two tubes and two cops can undergo firing practice at a time in three body positions, i.e standing, kneeling and lying. He said the biggest advantage of the system is that it could be operated day and night. “If the forces are engaged during the day, they can practice any time even at night,” he said.

A policeman, who undertook firing practice on the newly-inducted range, said the infrastructure is useful for sharpening of skills.

The CTSR and its MCS meet all international standards of safety and pollution with software capability of decreasing and increasing the firing range up to 300 metres, officials said. The air-conditioned shooting range can also be easily transported to any other location. The shooter can fire in standing, kneeling and lying positions, and it has electronic multi-function targets and virtual target systems, officials said. The containerised shooting range has control stations and a monitoring tab near the shooter. Its systems are capable of displaying and recording shot location on the target, possible score, aggregate score, indicate mean point of impact, indicate type of exercise in progress and show group size, they added. — PTI

