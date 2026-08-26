J&K covers digitisation of 70 lakh land parcels, 13 lakh discrepancies rectified

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More than 13 lakh rectifications have been completed following discrepancies detected during verification and grievances received from the public, they said.

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The exercise is being undertaken by the Revenue Department in collaboration with BISAG-N under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP). More than 2,500 revenue field functionaries have been provided role-based access for data entry, verification and approval.

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Officials said the exercise goes beyond scanning or digitising old records and includes updation, verification, public scrutiny and authentication of land records. A dedicated software platform has been developed for village-wise management of land records through a structured database, enabling systematic search, validation, monitoring and authorised updation.

Under the three-tier maker-checker-approver mechanism, the patwari enters the record, the girdawar and naib-tehsildar verify it against the source revenue records, and the tehsildar gives final approval. The system maintains an electronic audit trail at every stage, helping identify transcription errors, omissions, incorrect shares and other discrepancies while fixing responsibility for entries and approvals.

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District-level mentors and prabhari officers have also been deployed to monitor progress and quality, while district committees are conducting cross-tehsil verification, officials said.

As part of public scrutiny, more than 6,800 village-level camps have been organised for public reading of jamabandis, enabling landholders to identify discrepancies related to names, shares and mutations.

Digitised land records have also been made available for public viewing through the JK Zameen Sudhaar portal. More than 13 lakh rectifications have so far been completed following verification and public grievances. The government has simultaneously incorporated around seven lakh backlog mutations into the digitised Record of Rights after verification and approval, officials said.

The verified database is now being transformed to support AgriStack under the Centre’s Digital Agriculture Mission. The framework envisages an integrated digital architecture comprising the Farmers Registry, geo-referenced village maps and the Crop Sown Registry.

A key requirement is to accurately associate farmers with their landholdings. Since traditional jamabandis may contain multiple co-owners under a single khasra, the transformation process captures the precise extent attributable to each recorded owner in a machine-readable format.

So far, 31.26 lakh khasra records have been converted into the required owner-extent format, officials said.

Under the farmer-validation process, landholders authenticate themselves through e-KYC, view their landholding particulars and claim the appropriate landholding group before providing voluntary electronic consent. A Farmer ID is generated after completion of the prescribed verification and approval process.

Officials said the digitisation exercise would make Records of Rights more accessible and reduce the need for repeated visits to patwari and tehsil offices.

For farmers, the AgriStack and Farmer ID framework is expected to facilitate more efficient delivery of eligible schemes, subsidies, agricultural inputs, credit, insurance, procurement-related services and disaster relief.

The initiative is aimed at creating a trusted, verified and farmer-validated digital land information ecosystem, making revenue administration more transparent and improving the delivery of agricultural services across Jammu and Kashmir.