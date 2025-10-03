DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Crime Branch files chargesheet against woman, two aides in multi-crore job scam

J&K Crime Branch files chargesheet against woman, two aides in multi-crore job scam

The trio allegedly hatched a conspiracy by minting huge amounts of money from 10 people on the promise of providing employment

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement
Jammu, October 2The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a chargesheet against a woman and her two accomplices for their alleged involvement in a major job scam, in which they allegedly duped innocent people of crores of rupees on the pretext of providing government jobs in the Union Territory.
Advertisement

The trio allegedly hatched a conspiracy by minting huge amounts of money from 10 people on the promise of providing employment to them and cheating people by issuing fake appointment orders of government service to unsuspecting youths.

Advertisement

"As offences were fully established during the course of investigation, the chargesheet of the case has been filed before the court of Railway Magistrate in Jammu," a Crime Branch officer said.

Advertisement

The case was registered in 2024 against the alleged woman fraudster from Ramgarh in Samba district and her two associates, Dalip Singh and Subhash Chander, on the complaint of Bubal Kumar from Kot Bhalwal, officials said.

The complainant alleged that the accused persons, by committing fraud and forgery, duped him of Rs 50 lakh on the false promise of providing government jobs to his two unemployed and educated sons, and also provided fake appointment orders.

Advertisement

Another case was registered this year and is being investigated against the same woman and her accomplices in another job scam involving an amount of Rs 1.27 crore on the written complaint of nine victims, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh, said that further investigation is underway as the chargesheet has been filed before the court of law for judicial determination.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts