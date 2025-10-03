J&K Crime Branch files chargesheet against woman, two aides in multi-crore job scam

Advertisement

The trio allegedly hatched a conspiracy by minting huge amounts of money from 10 people on the promise of providing employment to them and cheating people by issuing fake appointment orders of government service to unsuspecting youths.

"As offences were fully established during the course of investigation, the chargesheet of the case has been filed before the court of Railway Magistrate in Jammu," a Crime Branch officer said.

The case was registered in 2024 against the alleged woman fraudster from Ramgarh in Samba district and her two associates, Dalip Singh and Subhash Chander, on the complaint of Bubal Kumar from Kot Bhalwal, officials said.

The complainant alleged that the accused persons, by committing fraud and forgery, duped him of Rs 50 lakh on the false promise of providing government jobs to his two unemployed and educated sons, and also provided fake appointment orders.

Another case was registered this year and is being investigated against the same woman and her accomplices in another job scam involving an amount of Rs 1.27 crore on the written complaint of nine victims, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh, said that further investigation is underway as the chargesheet has been filed before the court of law for judicial determination.