J&K delimitation norms take effect

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The orders of the Delimitation Commission, which redrew the Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, had come into effect from Friday, said a Law Ministry notification.

Both the orders of the commission—one on March 14 dealing with the number of constituencies reserved for various categories and the second on May 5 dealing with the size of each constituency—will come into effect together from May 20.

The report will form the basis for future polls in J&K. The delimitation panel had given six more Assembly seats to Jammu and one to Kashmir and brought areas of Rajouri and Poonch under the Anantnag parliamentary seat.