Terming the detention of CJP leaders "wrong", he emphasised the need to safeguard democratic rights and uphold the freedom of institutions.

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He also called for an investigation into the serious allegations against Kumar, saying the CEC should resign on moral grounds to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

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"This (detention of CJP leaders) is wrong and should not happen. It is their right. There are serious allegations against the CEC, and these allegations have not been made by any political party, but by two of his own colleagues. Therefore, there should be an investigation into the matter," the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He was responding to a question on the detention of top leaders of the CJP, including Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka, and attempts to prevent people from reaching the protest site in Delhi.

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Choudhary questioned the restrictions imposed in the national capital, arguing that such measures raised concerns about democratic freedom.

"What is happening in the country today is wrong in many ways. You (BJP) repeatedly talk about the Emergency... Is the situation today any less serious than it was during the Emergency? When you have brought the entire city of Delhi to a standstill and paralysed the Capital, what does that signify?" he said.

Stressing the need for a transparent electoral process and a strong democracy, the Deputy Chief Minister said the CEC should resign on moral grounds to uphold public confidence in the electoral system. "If we want to keep democracy vibrant and strong and ensure transparency in the votes we cast, the CEC should resign on moral grounds," he said.

On the Opposition delegation, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, meeting President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, Choudhary said the decision to approach her was rooted in the need to safeguard democracy and ensure the independence of constitutional institutions.

He described the President as the custodian of the Constitution, and maintained that seeking intervention was a legitimate democratic right.

"If we want to save democracy, we must ensure the freedom and independence of our institutions," he said, explaining the rationale behind the delegation's visit to the President.

Criticising what he described as attempts by the BJP to discredit public protests by labelling participants, Choudhary referred to the farmers' agitation and said some protesters had been branded as Khalistanis, while others were labelled Pakistani or given similar tags.

"How long will you continue to divide the people of India by labelling them? Look at what people are demanding," he said.

Highlighting unemployment, the Deputy Chief Minister said young people across the country, including the children of BJP workers, were struggling to find jobs.

He alleged that the issue of unemployment was not receiving adequate attention or discussion.

"My own children are also unemployed. Let us talk about that," he said, emphasising the need to address the concerns of educated youth.

The Deputy Chief Minister also criticised the alleged treatment of protesting young people, particularly women, by the police in Delhi.

He questioned the use of force and detention against young protesters who were raising legitimate demands and seeking their rights.

"These are the daughters of this country, the daughters of Mahatma Gandhi's India and of Babasaheb Ambedkar's India. Is this how they should be treated?" he asked.