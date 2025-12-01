J&K Deputy CM reviews Rs 119-crore Pargwal bridge project in Akhnoor

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary inspected ongoing work on the Rs 119 crore Pargwal bridge project in the Akhnoor sector here on Sunday, urging for an accelerated pace to ensure its timely completion.

The 1,640-meter bridge over the Chenab River will significantly improve connectivity for over one lakh border residents in Pargwal, Jourian, Khour Palanwalla and nearby areas, an official said.

The project will also enhance links between the Chamb and Akhnoor constituencies, facilitating easier access to markets, healthcare and education for local communities, he added.

During the review, Choudhary emphasised the need to maintain high-quality standards to ensure durable flood protection along the bunds on both sides of the bridge.

He directed the executing agency to mobilise additional resources and work in double shifts to meet the March-April 2026 deadline.

“No delays shall be tolerated on this vital bridge project,” he said, while asserting that the government is keenly watching the completion of all road and bridge projects.

The deputy chief minister also stressed the fast execution of the 3.6 km approach road across Sajwal (Pargwal–Indri Pattan) in Jourian.

He assured that the necessary patchwork on the road leading to Pargwal will be completed before its widening by the Border Roads Organisation.

Of the total Rs 119 crore allocated, Rs 80 crore has already been released to the concerned agency to ensure unhindered and faster execution, Choudhary said.