Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K DGP asks dist police heads to monitor social media platforms

J&K DGP asks dist police heads to monitor social media platforms

To prevent the spread of misinformation that could jeopardise public safety
PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat.
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat directed district police heads in the Union Territory to closely monitor social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation that could jeopardise public safety and order.

The J&K Director General of Police (DGP) chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room Kashmir here on Thursday to assess the prevailing security situation and to discuss measures to further strengthen the security framework, a police spokesperson said.

At the outset, the zonal inspector generals and heads of various wings briefed the Director General of Police on the current security situation in the Union Territory, he said.

The spokesperson said the DGP was also briefed about the recent developments regarding anti-terrorist operations and actions taken in response. The discussion further focused on recent security issues, ongoing challenges, and strategies to address them.

During the meeting, Prabhat urged district heads to closely monitor social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation that could jeopardise public safety and order, the spokesperson said.

He said the Director General of Police directed the officers to intensify surveillance on anti-national elements and ramp up area domination efforts in their respective areas, and emphasised the importance of bolstering security around vulnerable targets and ensuring fool-proof security measures.

The J&K police chief also addressed the issue of rising general crime in certain areas and directed district heads to strengthen community policing initiatives and improve public outreach programmes, the spokesperson said.

