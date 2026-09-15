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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K DGP assesses security situation, anti-terror operations in Poonch

J&K DGP assesses security situation, anti-terror operations in Poonch

Particular focus on the activities of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat. FILE
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Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday reviewed the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the border district of Poonch, with a particular focus on the activities of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists.

The review comes amid intensified search operations launched by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF following reports from local residents about the movement of suspicious persons in areas close to the Line of Control (LoC).

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According to a spokesperson for Poonch Police, "Nalin Prabhat, DGP, accompanied by Tejinder Singh, IG Jammu Zone, reviewed the ongoing operations in Poonch district, especially in the context of Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists."

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Officials said the DGP chaired a security review meeting at the District Police Office in Poonch. The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch Range, Sandeep Wazir, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Shafqat Hussain, and other senior officers.

During the meeting, officials assessed the prevailing security situation, reviewed operational measures and examined the progress of efforts aimed at tracking and neutralising terrorists operating in the region.

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The review also focused on strengthening coordination among various security agencies, enhancing surveillance and ensuring effective area domination to prevent any attempt by terrorists to disrupt peace and security in the district.

Officials said the border security grid was discussed in detail, with emphasis on maintaining a robust anti-infiltration mechanism along the LoC and preventing any cross-border movement of terrorists.

Anti-terror operations are currently underway in several parts of the Jammu region, including Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar districts. Security forces have intensified surveillance in these areas, where dense forest cover and difficult terrain often provide hiding places for terrorists.

Recently, security forces recovered the highly decomposed body of a suspected Pakistani terrorist, believed to be associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, from the higher reaches of Doda district.

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