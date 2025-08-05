J&K DGP chairs security review meeting in Kashmir valley

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Monday chaired a security review meeting in view of forthcoming events at the Police Control Room in Srinagar on Monday.

A spokesperson said the Director General of Police was apprised of the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory by the Zonal Inspectors General and heads of various wings.

Senior officials from the intelligence wing also presented their assessments and briefed the DGP on relevant developments. During the meeting, the officers discussed the recent security developments along with the current challenges viz-a-viz the measures to counter these challenges, the spokesperson said.

The DGP emphasised the need to review and enhance the security plans and to design effective counter insurgency strategies for smooth and peaceful conduct of the events.

He also directed the officers to increase surveillance upon anti-national elements and to increase area dominations in their respective areas.

Prabhat also stressed the need to enhance the security of vulnerable targets and to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

The DGP also directed the district heads to “closely monitor social media platforms to prevent any attempt to spread misinformation impacting public safety and order.”