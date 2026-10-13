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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K DGP flags off bikers' expedition for Gujarat's Ekta Nagar

J&K DGP flags off bikers' expedition for Gujarat's Ekta Nagar

An awareness programme on "fight against drugs", which is the theme of the rally, also organised

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Police riders during the flag off ceremony of a ‘National Motorcycle Rally for Drug-Free India’ in Srinagar on Monday. PTI
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Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Monday flagged off a bikers' expedition from Jammu and Kashmir Police and Ladakh Police to take part in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat later this month.

According to a spokesperson, a motorcycle rally comprising 10 bikers from Jammu and Kashmir Police and five from Ladakh Police was flagged off from Srinagar's Bemina for participating in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, scheduled on October 31 in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar.

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An awareness programme on "fight against drugs", which is the theme of the rally, was also organised at the school, witnessing enthusiastic participation by a large number of students.

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During its journey, the motorcyclists will continue to conduct awareness programmes to sensitise people, particularly youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse and promote the message of a Nasha Mukt Society.

Prabhat appreciated the participation of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the National Motorcycle Rally in which 45 contingents of states, UTs and Central Armed Police Forces across the country are taking part.

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Talking to reporters, the DGP said common people will have to support the fight against drugs launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a drug-free society.

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