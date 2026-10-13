According to a spokesperson, a motorcycle rally comprising 10 bikers from Jammu and Kashmir Police and five from Ladakh Police was flagged off from Srinagar's Bemina for participating in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, scheduled on October 31 in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar.

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An awareness programme on "fight against drugs", which is the theme of the rally, was also organised at the school, witnessing enthusiastic participation by a large number of students.

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During its journey, the motorcyclists will continue to conduct awareness programmes to sensitise people, particularly youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse and promote the message of a Nasha Mukt Society.

Prabhat appreciated the participation of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the National Motorcycle Rally in which 45 contingents of states, UTs and Central Armed Police Forces across the country are taking part.

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Talking to reporters, the DGP said common people will have to support the fight against drugs launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a drug-free society.