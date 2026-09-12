J&K DGP reviews border protection grid along Jammu region

The meeting reviewed the security arrangements and coordination among the forces deployed along the border to prevent infiltration of terrorists from across the border, they said.

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The Border Protection Grid comprises the Army, BSF, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police, while the anti-infiltration obstacle system along the International Border and Line of Control forms a key component of the security arrangements.

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"DGP reviewed the Border Protection Grid, with the concerned formations of BSF, CRPF and JKP," the Jammu and Kashmir Police Media Centre said in a post on X.

The meeting was attended by the inspector general of police (Jammu Zone), senior officers of the BSF and CRPF, DIGs of police ranges and SSPs of the border districts, it said.