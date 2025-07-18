DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K DGP reviews border security in Akhnoor sector

J&K DGP reviews border security in Akhnoor sector

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
DGP Nalin Prabhat was briefed by the Army on border security.
In a significant move aimed at strengthening border management and inter-agency coordination, J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat today visited the Buchohemandi View Point in the Akhnoor Sector, a strategically important area along the Line of Control.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP CRPF Jammu Sector, Gopala K Rao, DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, Jammu SSP Joginder Singh among other officials.

The DGP was briefed comprehensively by the Army authorities on border security grid, with specific focus on vulnerabilities, surveillance infrastructure, police-Army coordination, and preparedness of ground units to respond to any cross-border threat. The visit also aimed at assessing the terrain, visibility advantage and layout of defensive positions in the forward area.

During the field inspection, the DGP emphasised upon the importance of inter-agency synergy, real-time intelligence sharing, and technology-enabled surveillance to secure sensitive zones like Akhnoor, which have historically been prone to cross-border attempts by terrorist groups and smuggling networks.

