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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K DGP reviews security arrangements in Jammu, Udhampur for Amarnath Yatra

J&K DGP reviews security arrangements in Jammu, Udhampur for Amarnath Yatra

Directs officers to maintain high vigilance for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:08 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat. FILE
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Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday reviewed security, traffic management and logistical arrangements at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here and along the Amarnath yatra route in Udhampur district, directing officers to maintain high vigilance for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.
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The 57-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine commenced from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here on July 2, while the first batch of pilgrims paid obeisance at the shrine on July 3. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

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During his visit to the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, the Director General of Police reviewed the overall security deployment, access control, surveillance measures, pilgrim facilitation and emergency response mechanisms put in place for the pilgrimage, officials said.

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Interacting with police and security personnel on duty, Prabhat directed them to maintain the highest standards of vigilance, coordination and public-friendly policing to ensure a safe, secure and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees.

He was accompanied by the DIG, CRPF, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, SSP Jammu and other senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), they said.

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The DGP also visited Udhampur district and reviewed security, traffic management and pilgrim facilitation arrangements along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the main route used by the pilgrims travelling to the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam.

He interacted with officers and personnel of the Udhampur police and other security agencies deployed along the yatra route and assessed the overall security preparedness, they said.

Prabhat appreciated the seamless coordination among various security and civil agencies, commending their professionalism and commitment to ensuring the safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

He emphasised the need for sustained vigilance, effective inter-agency coordination and public-centric policing to ensure the ongoing Amarnath Yatra remains safe, secure and incident-free.

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