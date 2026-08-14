J&K DGP reviews security measures ahead of Independence Day

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Thursday chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar to assess preparedness and arrangements ahead of Independence Day celebrations across the Union Territory.

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During the meeting, Prabhat reviewed operational preparedness and stressed heightened alertness, intelligence-based operations and prompt response to maintain a robust security grid.

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He emphasised effective deployment of manpower, enhanced area domination and close coordination with other security agencies to further strengthen the overall security apparatus.

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Reviewing arrangements at major venues, particularly Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the DGP stressed effective traffic regulation and parking management in and around the venue. He directed officers to ensure seamless coordination so that people attending the ceremony face minimal inconvenience and have adequate access to facilities.

Detailed discussions were held on security preparedness, deployment of personnel, intelligence inputs, traffic management and other arrangements.

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The DGP directed officers to intensify night patrolling and naka checking, particularly at vulnerable locations and along inter-district borders. He also stressed close surveillance and effective area domination to prevent any untoward incident.

Prabhat further reviewed access control, anti-sabotage measures, frisking, route security, deployment and surveillance arrangements at venues across J&K. He directed all security and law-enforcement agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The meeting concluded with a resolve to ensure foolproof security, effective inter-agency coordination and the smooth and peaceful conduct of Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir.