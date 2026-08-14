DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K DGP reviews security measures ahead of Independence Day

J&K DGP reviews security measures ahead of Independence Day

Nalin Prabhat reviewed operational preparedness and stressed heightened alertness, intelligence-based operations and prompt response to maintain a robust security grid

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security beefed up outside the Bakshi Stadium ahead of the 80th Independence Day, in Srinagar on Thursday. PTI
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Thursday chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar to assess preparedness and arrangements ahead of Independence Day celebrations across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Prabhat reviewed operational preparedness and stressed heightened alertness, intelligence-based operations and prompt response to maintain a robust security grid.

Advertisement

He emphasised effective deployment of manpower, enhanced area domination and close coordination with other security agencies to further strengthen the overall security apparatus.

Advertisement

Reviewing arrangements at major venues, particularly Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the DGP stressed effective traffic regulation and parking management in and around the venue. He directed officers to ensure seamless coordination so that people attending the ceremony face minimal inconvenience and have adequate access to facilities.

Detailed discussions were held on security preparedness, deployment of personnel, intelligence inputs, traffic management and other arrangements.

Advertisement

The DGP directed officers to intensify night patrolling and naka checking, particularly at vulnerable locations and along inter-district borders. He also stressed close surveillance and effective area domination to prevent any untoward incident.

Prabhat further reviewed access control, anti-sabotage measures, frisking, route security, deployment and surveillance arrangements at venues across J&K. He directed all security and law-enforcement agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The meeting concluded with a resolve to ensure foolproof security, effective inter-agency coordination and the smooth and peaceful conduct of Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts