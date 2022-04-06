J&K DGP: Terror attacks on civilians in Valley orchestrated by Pak

Srinagar, April 5

J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the recent attacks on civilians had been orchestrated by Pakistan. “These acts are simply due to the frustration of terror groups and diktats from their masters sitting in Pakistan. It will not deter us in discharging our duties and ensuring peace at all costs,” Singh, the DGP, said.

He said such acts would not be tolerated and action against the perpetrators will be taken in due course of time. “These attacks are condemnable and have been rightly condemned in the civil society,” he said after the wreath-laying ceremony for Head Constable Vishal Kumar of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was killed in a militant attack at Maisuma on Monday.

In two other attacks, two non-local labourers were injured in Pulwama and a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper was injured in a similar attack in Shopian. Responding to a question, Singh said security forces had responded proportionately to the increased activity of over ground workers of the terror groups. “When overground workers’ presence increases, the action by the police and security forces also increases accordingly. We have eliminated 42 terrorists in the last three months,” he added.

The DGP said the incidents in which non-local labourers were attacked and a minority community member was targeted “are signs of barbaric and beastly” acts. “…When an animal goes mad, it is that kind of act. Unfortunately, this madness has its leash somewhere else,” he said.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone said the spurt in terror attacks was aimed at crippling its economy. The separatist-turned-mainstream leader said tourism and allied sectors in the Valley were witnessing a steady growth after a long time, but inimical elements were hell-bent on destroying it. Lone said the targets were being chosen with the aim of scaring and chasing out people. — PTI

