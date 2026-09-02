J&K draw up 5-year roadmap for Central assistance under Khelo India programme

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A five-year roadmap has been prepared for seeking Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,200 crore from 2026 to 2031 in central assistance under Khelo India for strengthening sports infrastructure, nurturing talent and building a comprehensive sports ecosystem across the UT, an official spokesperson said.

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The spokesperson said the roadmap was presented before the UT Level Coordination Committee (UTLCC) in its first meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.

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Dulloo called for a focused, district-driven approach to leverage the national programme for creating high-quality sports infrastructure and facilities across Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed all deputy commissioners to leverage the rechristened Khelo India 2026-31 scheme to create the best possible sports infrastructure and facilities in their respective districts, while ensuring optimal utilisation of existing assets.

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He called for prompt preparation of comprehensive district sports plans and directed the districts to submit the requisite plans by September 15, 2026.

Dulloo observed that Jammu and Kashmir has consistently demonstrated remarkable sporting talent and stressed the need to provide young athletes with the right platform, facilities, coaching and exposure to hone their abilities and compete at the highest levels.

He called upon the departments and districts to aspire for maximum admissible funding under the Khelo India programme, with particular emphasis on developing Centres of Excellence and strengthening the sports ecosystem from the grassroots to the elite level.

The meeting was apprised that the national outlay is structured across key intervention areas covering the entire sports development continuum. The largest window is Khelo India Training Facilities, with an allocation of 10,586 crore, accounting for 37.2 per cent of the total outlay.

The funding architecture, comprising both recurring and non-recurring components, provides opportunities ranging from creation and upgradation of sports infrastructure and training facilities to talent identification, competitions, coaching, technology and promotion of fitness.

A major thrust of the new roadmap is on grassroots talent identification and athlete development, with J&K targeting a ten-fold increase in the number of supported athletes, the spokesperson said.

He said the roadmap also proposes expansion of Khelo India Centres, introduction of Khelo India Utkarsha Vidyalayas and Feeder Schools, and strengthening of specialised training facilities to create a structured pathway from grassroots participation to elite performance.

Three major technology interventions have been identified in collaboration with local premier technical institutions. These include an AI-based Sports Talent Identification and Athlete Performance Analytics Platform and an AI-enabled Sports Infrastructure and Youth Services Delivery Management System through NIT Srinagar, besides a Digital Youth Health Screening and Preventive Care System through IIT Jammu.