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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / J&K Dy CM dismisses resignation reports, says cabinet expansion is leadership's call

J&K Dy CM dismisses resignation reports, says cabinet expansion is leadership's call

Said the matter is for the National Conference president and chief minister to decide

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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J&K Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary. FILE
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J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Sunday dismissed speculations around the resignation of ministers amid talks of cabinet expansion, asserting that no minister had been asked to quit.

Choudhary made the remarks while speaking to reporters after paying obeisance at Kali Mata Mandir, Bahu Fort, on the first day of Navratri.

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"As the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, I am standing here at the feet of Mata and making it clear that no minister has been asked to resign," Choudhary said, rejecting reports suggesting that all ministers have submitted their resignations to the chief minister ahead of the proposed cabinet reshuffle.

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He said the matter was for the National Conference president and chief minister to decide.

"Their decision will be final. Whoever they decide to induct will be inducted, and whoever they decide to remove will be removed," he said, urging media organisations not to give undue prominence to speculations.

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Choudhary also referred to developments in the national capital, where a police crackdown on demonstrators disrupted CJP's plan to hold a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

He questioned the media's limited coverage of the incident and the reported treatment of children who had gone to Delhi to demand their rights, urging news outlets to focus on these issues rather than political speculation.

Earlier, while speaking about his visit to the temple, Choudhary said he had come to seek the blessings of Mata with his family, including his two sons.

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