J&K Dy CM pulls up officials over delay in Samba bridge projects

During an inspection of the projects in Sumb block, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed concern over the slow pace of construction and asked the concerned officers to identify the reasons behind the delays and take immediate corrective measures.

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He stressed that accountability should be fixed for any undue delay and directed the executing agency and officers concerned to ensure time-bound completion of the projects through close monitoring at every stage.

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Choudhary also ordered a comprehensive quality assessment of the ongoing works, emphasising that construction must strictly adhere to approved designs, technical specifications and prescribed engineering standards.

The two bridges, BR-1 and BR-2, each span 181.60 metres and are being constructed on the T01-Dhalote via Talour road. BR-1 is located between RD 0/200 and RD 0/300, while BR-2 falls between RD 3/010 and RD 3/180.

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According to officials, the sanctioned cost of BR-1 is Rs 23.66 crore, while BR-2 has been approved at Rs 24.29 crore.

The Deputy Chief Minister underscored the need for stringent quality control, continuous supervision and timely resolution of bottlenecks hampering progress.

He directed officers to submit a detailed assessment of factors responsible for the slow pace of execution and ensure that remedial measures are implemented without further delay.

Stressing the importance of the projects for improving connectivity and supporting regional development, Choudhary said critical infrastructure works must be completed within stipulated timelines without compromising on quality.