J&K DyCM asks BJP to explain its role in Ruhullah’s resignation

Reacting to questions about discontent among a section of NC legislators and Ruhullah's resignation, Choudhary said the BJP should clarify its position, particularly in view of the remarks Trmade by its senior leader and national vice-president Ram Madhav.

Advertisement

“Immediately after Aga Ruhullah resigned, BJP leader Ram Madhav issued a statement saying that all those who attended Aga Sahib's programme were their people. Then why are you asking us these questions? Go and ask the BJP Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma,” Choudhary told reporters here.

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Deputy Chief Minister described Ruhullah as a decent and respectable person and alleged that the party had misled him.

“Aga Sahib was a good and respectable person. The BJP misled him, and yesterday the BJP itself said that Aga Sahib was their man. I am not saying this; Ram Madhav himself said it,” he said.

Advertisement

Questioning the apparent contradiction in the BJP's position, Choudhary asked how Ruhullah could be associated with the NC if, as Madhav had suggested, those attending his rally belonged to the saffron party.

When a reporter pointed out that Madhav had ruled out the possibility of forming a government with Ruhullah, Choudhary asked the BJP to clarify its stand.

“If Aga Sahib was your man, then why were you indulging in all this drama? The BJP is always indulging in drama,” he said.

Ruhullah announced his resignation from the NC and the Lok Sabha at a rally in Budgam on Tuesday, ending a prolonged political stalemate with the party leadership. During the rally, he accused the NC leadership, particularly Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, of betraying its promises to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and statehood.

The resignation has also triggered a political war of words, with the NC accusing the BJP of executing its alleged 'Operation Lotus' in Kashmir with Ruhullah's help. The BJP, meanwhile, has denied involvement in the internal differences within the regional party.

On Tuesday, Ram Madhav, BJP national vice-president, said Ruhullah's rally in Budgam was held with the blessings of “our people”. “I would not like to comment on the matter, but the National Conference is visibly divided today. Ruhullah is holding the rally today with the blessings of our people,” Madhav had said.

The remarks drew a sharp response from the NC, which said they explained why Ruhullah had not criticised the BJP during his address.

Asked about speculation over a possible new political formation involving former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ruhullah and Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, Choudhary dismissed the suggestion.

“Since when have you become their spokesperson? Since when have you started knowing what they are planning?” he asked.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister earlier laid the foundation stone for 68 roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), covering a total length of 495.48 km at a sanctioned cost of Rs 1,164.06 crore.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was attended by the Jammu MP and MLAs. The projects are aimed at strengthening road connectivity and accelerating development, particularly in rural and remote areas.