J&K economy grows 7.5%

PTI

Jammu, April 5

The economy of J&K registered 7.5% growth in the last fiscal year on various initiatives undertaken by the Finance Department, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, Atal Dulloo has said. The UT recorded a significant hike of 25.38% in tax revenue collection during 2021-22 over the last fiscal year. Dulloo said the tourist footfall had also remained the highest, contributing towards enhancing livelihood of the people associated with the tourism sector.

“Over 15 lakh people were covered under various financial inclusion schemes, such as PM-SVANidhi, GECL and others,” he said. —