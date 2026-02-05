J&K economy likely to grow at 5.82 pc in 2025-26: Economic Survey

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir's real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to grow at 5.82 per cent, according to the Economic Survey Report 2025-26.

The report said that Jammu and Kashmir achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.47 per cent in real GSDP during 2019-20 to 2024-25, indicating economic resilience and post-pandemic recovery.

"The growth rate is higher than Delhi and Himachal Pradesh and marginally higher than Haryana during the same period", it added.

The Economic Survey Report, tabled on the floor of the J&K Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday, estimated the size of the J&K economy at about Rs 2.86 lakh crore in nominal terms and Rs 1.50 lakh crore in real terms.

The report further said that per capita income in the Union Territory is estimated at Rs 1,68,243 in 2025-26, registering a higher growth rate compared to several northern states and UTs, including Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana, during 2019-20 to 2024-25.

Jammu and Kashmir contributes around 0.8 per cent to the national GDP.

The report said that sector-wise, the primary sector is estimated to contribute 20.45 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in 2025-26 and continues to provide livelihood support, employing about 42.99 per cent of the workforce.

“The primary, secondary and tertiary sectors are estimated to contribute 20.45 per cent, 18.52 per cent and 61.02 per cent, respectively, to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in 2025-26", it added.

On the inflation in the UT, the report said that it has declined from 4.5 per cent in 2024 to 3.8 per cent in 2025, reflecting improved price stability. "Revenue receipts of Rs 13,521 crore were realised up to November 2025, which is 64 per cent of the total revenue realised in the previous financial year", it said.

Unemployment rate in the UT declined from 6.7 per cent in 2019-20 to 6.1 per cent in 2023-24, while the labour force participation rate and worker population ratio improved to 64.3 per cent and 60.4 per cent, respectively, it said.

The report further said that under employment generation schemes such as PMEGP and JKREGP, over 10,800 units were established in 2024-25, generating self-employment opportunities for around 85,000 youth. Over 36 lakh unorganised workers have been registered on the e-SHRAM portal till November 2025.

The report said "The agriculture sector is shifting towards high-value crops, organic farming and exotic varieties under initiatives such as the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and Jammu and Kashmir Competitiveness Improvement Project (JKCIP)".

Horticulture also witnessed expansion, with the area under major crops increasing to 3.47 lakh hectares and overall production recording a 12.5 per cent growth. Exports of almonds and walnuts stood at Rs 602.53 crore in 2024-25, it added.

Tourism continued to remain a major growth driver, with 1.78 crore tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir in 2025, including 36,000 foreign tourists, it added.

The report said that industrial growth remained robust, with 2,227 units becoming operational over the last seven years, attracting investments of Rs 15,940 crore.

As per the report, the neonatal mortality rate declined to 9.8 and the infant mortality rate to 14, while life expectancy increased to 74.3 years. Institutional births reached 99.7 per cent, and full immunisation coverage touched 100 per cent.

It said that over 87.64 lakh Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards have been issued, and around 19 lakh treatments have been provided under the AB-PMJAY-SEHAT scheme, saving approximately Rs 3,435 crore.

In education, it said that total enrolment exceeded 26.17 lakh students in 2024-25, with a sharp decline in dropout rates and improved transition rates across schooling levels.

The report highlighted that hydropower generation capacity is being doubled to 3,014 MW by 2028, while transmission and distribution capacity has increased by 44 per cent over the last six years. PTI