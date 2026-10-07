J&K Forest Minister directs time-bound targets for timber operations

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Javed Ahmed Rana on Tuesday directed the Forest Development Corporation (FDC) Limited and related agencies to set clear, time-bound monthly targets for timber marking, extraction, transportation and auction.

The directions were issued during a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat to assess issues related to the functioning of the Forest Development Corporation.

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Officials said the Minister stressed the need to streamline the entire timber supply chain and ensure the timely availability of quality timber to consumers at reasonable rates. He also called for completion of the current year’s extraction work before the onset of snowfall.

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“We have to find a way to meet our targets and complete the extraction of the available timber before snowfall. There should be no avoidable delay at any stage, from marking and extraction to transportation and auction,” Rana said.

The Minister directed officers to fix measurable monthly targets for all stages of timber operations and closely monitor their implementation. He also called for expediting the tendering process and removing procedural bottlenecks that could affect extraction and supply.

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“The tendering process has to be streamlined and monthly targets must be fixed and monitored. There should be no slump in timber marking, as delays at this stage ultimately affect extraction, transportation and the availability of timber in the market,” he said.

Rana further directed authorities to ensure proper grading and quality assessment of timber so that consumers receive quality material at transparent and reasonable prices.

Seeking a comprehensive review of the corporation’s functioning, the Minister asked officers to monitor monthly performance, sales, revenue generation and measures aimed at improving operational efficiency.

He also directed the preparation of a detailed vision document for the next two to three years, outlining targets for timber sales, revenue enhancement, operational reforms and improved public service delivery.

The Minister reviewed the status of auction depots and Central Timber Sale Depots (CTSDs) across Jammu and Kashmir and instructed officials to address operational bottlenecks and strengthen service delivery to ensure timely availability of timber to the public.